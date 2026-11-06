White House reveals new design for Trump arch hours after judge blocks plan

Send this page to someone via email

The White House has shared new renderings of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for a 250-foot arch, hours after a judge paused construction of the monument, with updated depictions showing it as a tribute to the country’s military history.

On a new website launched Friday, the towering shrine is seen adorned with gold embellishments mounted on light-coloured granite and states that it will be formally known as the United States Military Triumphal Arch.

0:46 Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe

The website says the opulent memorial will serve as “a solemn entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the heroes who gave their lives for our freedom, and as a grand gateway to the capital of the nation that has been, and will forever be, the greatest force for freedom and goodness in the history of the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement of its reimagining came less than 24 hours after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on the arch for 14 days.

View image in full screen A replica of President Trump’s planned “Triumphal Arch” during The Great American State Fair on the National Mall on July 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

The decision followed a series of steps taken earlier Thursday by the government, including the final approval of the arch by the National Capital Planning Commission in an 8-4 vote after a 9 ½ hour hearing where scores of witnesses opposed the construction.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The website describes the arch as “an American vision finally realized,” and offers numerous views of the proposal, including inscriptions that include “One Nation Under God” on one side and “Golden Age of America” on another. It’s also set to have towering gold doors complete with panels of sculptures at its base and a golden cherub at the top.

The website does not list a budget or disclose how the project will be paid for, although some estimates have reached as high as $100 million.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, in his final remarks before the midterm elections, Trump talked up his efforts to revamp the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool. On Wednesday, he guided reporters on a tour of the White House ballroom’s construction site. In his first official action after his party lost control of Congress, he declared the Oval Office would become a national monument.

— with files from the Associated Press