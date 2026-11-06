Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

White House reveals new design for Trump arch hours after judge blocks plan

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 4:11 pm
2 min read
US President Donald Trump holds up a model for a proposed "Independence Arch" as he speaks during a dinner with ballroom donors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025. View image in full screen
US President Donald Trump holds up a model for a proposed "Independence Arch" as he speaks during a dinner with ballroom donors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The White House has shared new renderings of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for a 250-foot arch, hours after a judge paused construction of the monument, with updated depictions showing it as a tribute to the country’s military history.

On a new website launched Friday, the towering shrine is seen adorned with gold embellishments mounted on light-coloured granite and states that it will be formally known as the United States Military Triumphal Arch.

Click to play video: 'Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe'
Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe

The website says the opulent memorial will serve as “a solemn entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the heroes who gave their lives for our freedom, and as a grand gateway to the capital of the nation that has been, and will forever be, the greatest force for freedom and goodness in the history of the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement of its reimagining came less than 24 hours after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on the arch for 14 days.

A replica of President Trump's planned "Triumphal Arch" during The Great American State Fair on the National Mall on July 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. View image in full screen
A replica of President Trump’s planned “Triumphal Arch” during The Great American State Fair on the National Mall on July 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

The decision followed a series of steps taken earlier Thursday by the government, including the final approval of the arch by the National Capital Planning Commission in an 8-4 vote after a 9 ½ hour hearing where scores of witnesses opposed the construction.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The website describes the arch as “an American vision finally realized,” and offers numerous views of the proposal, including inscriptions that include “One Nation Under God” on one side and “Golden Age of America” on another. It’s also set to have towering gold doors complete with panels of sculptures at its base and a golden cherub at the top.

The website does not list a budget or disclose how the project will be paid for, although some estimates have reached as high as $100 million.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, in his final remarks before the midterm elections, Trump talked up his efforts to revamp the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool. On Wednesday, he guided reporters on a tour of the White House ballroom’s construction site. In his first official action after his party lost control of Congress, he declared the Oval Office would become a national monument.

— with files from the Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices