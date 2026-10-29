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Canada

Maya Gebala released from hospital 262 days after Tumbler Ridge shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 29, 2026 2:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Maya Gebala undergoes successful surgery'
Maya Gebala undergoes successful surgery
RELATED: Maya Gebala undergoes successful surgery – May 6, 2026
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Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala has been released from hospital.

In an update provided by her dad, David, he posted on X on Thursday morning that it has been 262 days since that fatal day in Tumbler Ridge.

“It’s been 262 days since you were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital,” David wrote, adding “262 days since we were told, ‘We did everything we could, but we don’t think she’s going to make it through the night.'”

David said that since then he has watched his daughter fight for every single one of those days.

He said it was 251 days ago that Maya opened her eye, moved it and shifted her leg, only to be rushed into emergency surgery again for hydrocephalus.

It was 238 days ago when Maya was extubated and breathed on her own for the first time, David said, and 230 days when Maya was able to feel the sun on her face.

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David chronicled the progress his daughter has made since she was shot inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Feb. 10.

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The small mining community of Tumbler Ridge was left reeling after the devastating mass shooting that killed eight people, as well as the shooter, and left dozens of others injured.

Maya and another victim, Paige Hoekstra, were airlifted to B.C. Children’s Hospital following the shooting.

Click to play video: 'Family of Tumbler Ridge victim Kylie Smith launches art foundation in her name'
Family of Tumbler Ridge victim Kylie Smith launches art foundation in her name

David said it was 213 days ago that he wrapped his hands around Maya for the first time since the morning he left for work on Feb. 10.

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He said 145 days ago, Maya intentionally smiled while they played thumb war and 140 days ago he wheeled Maya off hospital grounds for the very first time.

Forty days ago they celebrated Maya’s 13th birthday at the Foo Fighters concert.

“There was never a day I stopped believing we would get here,” David wrote.

“The road ahead is still long, but this is a milestone no one thought we would reach. Maya, you are the bravest person I know. You are an inspiration to so many people. Giving up was never an option for me, and it clearly never was for you either.”

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David thanked the incredible nurses, doctors and therapists who helped their family reach this milestone.

“Now it’s time to leave these hospital walls behind and keep moving forward, Maya Bear,” David wrote.

“I love you forever and always.”

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