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1 comment

  1. mark s windsor
    October 28, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Sad news

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Canada

Three people dead following multi-vehicle crash near Windsor: OPP

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 8:46 am
1 min read
OPP cruiser View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Parham, Ontario on Monday, June 8, 2020. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
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Three people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in a town just outside of Windsor.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its officers responded to the crash on County Road 22 in Lakeshore around 6:07 a.m.

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The drivers of two vehicles involved in the crash were pronounced dead on scene; a passenger was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are assessing others for injuries. The OPP did not specify the amount of people or vehicles involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not known.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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