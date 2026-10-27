Former Ontario cabinet minister who resigned over expenses scandal defends promotion

Send this page to someone via email

A former member of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet who resigned his post over an expenses scandal is defending his recent promotion.

Stan Cho resigned as tourism, culture and gaming minister in July after expensing $16,000 in Toronto hotel stays despite living in the city.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cho says he made a mistake and has repaid the debt to taxpayers.

Ford recently promoted Cho to parliamentary assistant to Education Minister Paul Calandra, which comes with a $22,000 pay bump.

Publicly available expense records show that some of Ford’s cabinet ministers and other caucus members who live in and near Toronto had been using a so-called special circumstances rule on Toronto hotel expenses since about 2023.

Opposition parties have called for Cho to resign his seat in the legislature and say a promotion is outrageous.