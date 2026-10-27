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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    October 27, 2026 at 3:00 pm

    Wasnt Zelensky in that area?.

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Canada

Unclaimed $40M Lotto Max ticket expires Wednesday, OLG says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 27, 2026 2:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
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An unclaimed Lotto Max ticket worth $40 million will expire Wednesday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

The winning ticket from the Oct. 28, 2025, Lotto Max draw was bought at an authorized retailer somewhere in Grey County, the OLG said in a news release Tuesday.

It will expire Wednesday – one year since the draw was held.

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With only hours remaining, the OLG is urging anyone who purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Grey County, or anyone who visited the area around the time of the draw, to check their tickets immediately.

Grey County is made up of communities like Owen Sound, Meaford, The Blue Mountains, Flesherton, Markdale, Durham and Hanover.

“Because Grey County is a popular destination for tourists, cottagers and day-trippers, there is possibility that the winning ticket may not belong to a local resident,” the OLG said.

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“Someone visiting the area could have purchased the ticket, tucked it away and never realized they were holding a $40 million jackpot winner.”

The winning numbers for the Oct. 28, 2025, Lotto Max draw are 6, 14, 17, 19, 26, 43, 45, with 27 being the bonus number.

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