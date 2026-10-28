Winnipeg election 2026: Here’s what you should know

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Winnipeg residents are heading to the polls Wednesday to choose the city’s next mayor, city councillors and school trustees.

The mayoral race includes two seasoned politicians: incumbent Scott Gillingham and former city councillor and Progressive Conservative MLA Kevin Klein.

During the 680 CJOB mayoral debate last week, Gillingham said he plans on continuing to grow Winnipeg and build on the momentum he’s seen in the city. Klein said he plans to address the frustrations Winnipeggers have shared with him, while emphasizing the importance of improving public safety.

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Gillingham also committed to hiring additional emergency service workers, extending the joint initiative with Winnipeg police to tackle open drug use and expanding Winnipeg’s fourth emergency crisis line. The incumbent’s platform includes a promise to urge city council to freeze water and sewer rates in 2027.

Klein has said he will make Winnipeg the safest city in Canada with a four-year public safety program that will be developed by a task force of community leaders, former Winnipeg police officials and other stakeholders.

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He has pledged to build public trust in city hall by hiring an independent ombudsman and hosting community meetings twice a year in all 15 wards. He also vowed to be more transparent with city program timelines, saying that recipients of city funding for public programs must report back to council by a set date.

There are 12 candidates in the running to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.

2:40 Winnipeg mayoral candidates clash over public safety, transit in 680 CJOB debate

At least five new faces are expected at Winnipeg City Hall after Wednesday’s election. There are no incumbent city councillors in the wards of Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, River Heights-Fort Garry, St. Norbert-Seine River, St. Vital and Waverley West.

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The race in the Transcona ward will also be one to watch. Incumbent city councillor Russ Wyatt, who is facing charges in connection with two alleged sexual assaults, will face four challengers – including a former city councillor – for the position. Wyatt has denied any wrongdoing in the criminal case.

Eligible voters should have received a voter card with information about their election day voting locations. Before casting a ballot, residents must present an accepted form of identification, including one piece of government-issued photo ID.

Voters can also present two pieces of ID bearing their name, one of which must include an address. Examples include any combination of a Manitoba Health Services card, Manitoba Blue Cross card, credit card statement or utility bill.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time.

Advance voter turnout was at a record high, with a total of 50,767 ballots cast in the 2026 municipal and school boards election, according to the City of Winnipeg. The city said that represented an approximately 21 per cent increase when compared to advance voter turnout in 2022.

1:44 Long-time incumbent Winnipeg councillors announce they won’t seek re-election

How to follow the results

Global News will have reporters stationed across Winnipeg on Wednesday evening. Global News at 6 will air as normal on broadcast and the STACKTV app.

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After polls close at 8 p.m., 680 CJOB’s two-hour special election broadcast will begin. A livestream is available here and at the top of this page.

Global News at 10 airs on broadcast and the STACKTV app, featuring election results and reaction from candidate headquarters.