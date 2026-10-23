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8 comments

  1. Hypocrites
    October 23, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Dump Hoekstra.
    Sign petition e-7531
    Enough with the MAGA hypocrisy.
    Trumps administration has meddled in numerous foreign elections,

  2. lw
    October 23, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Why would we waste our time ?

  3. Nice try Donny
    October 23, 2026 at 9:57 am

    Hypocrisy on display. Get it straight. Influence vs interference. By definition, Canada is engaging in open, LEGAL diplomatic influence to protect its trade interests, while the Trump administration’s claims of interference point only to public counter-tariffs, billboard ads, and meetings with American lawmakers rather than any covert or illegal meddling.

  4. joe
    October 23, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Canada hosts separatists from around the world, not a day goes buy when its population isnt protesting about something happening in a foreign country, and Clowney claims that there is no foreign interference.

  5. lol
    October 23, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Just like Canada’s claims of foreign interference have no merit. LOL

  6. Ben
    October 23, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Of course they have no merit. Canada is a soverign nation and the US does not get to police what we say in this country. Hoekstra’s cheerleaders in this country are Poilievre conservatives who put party before patriotism.

  7. Incontinentia Buckets
    October 23, 2026 at 9:49 am

    When your stated goal is to influence Americans to vote Democrat and weaken Trump’s influence – that is political interference.

    We all know that.

  8. Derek Hunter
    October 23, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Lard Ford has gone on American TV telling American to vote for the Democrats. Lard Ford ran a partisan ad on American Tv. Lib MP Housefather assisted a Democrat during the Primaries.

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Politics

U.S. claims of Canadian political interference have ‘no merit,’ Carney says

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 9:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. ambassador Hoekstra warns Canada to ‘keep your nose out of American politics’'
U.S. ambassador Hoekstra warns Canada to ‘keep your nose out of American politics’
Canada is once again being used as a punching bag by U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Mackenzie Gray looks at how Trump is reviving his 51st state taunts, and why U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is warning Canadian politicians to "keep your nose out of American politics." – Oct 14, 2026
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says there is “no merit” to American claims that Canadians might be interfering in U.S. politics ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Officials in the Trump administration, including U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, have claimed Canadian politicians are interfering in the democratic process south of the border.

Hoekstra has said the administration is watching Canadian politicians closely ahead of the midterms and warned them to butt out of American politics.

Click to play video: 'Careful, they might think that’s election interference,’ Carney teases U.S. at pro-Canada rally'
Careful, they might think that’s election interference,’ Carney teases U.S. at pro-Canada rally

Carney has consistently rebutted accusations of electoral interference and told reporters in Turkey today that he’s “disappointed” the U.S. envoy is spreading those claims.

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Canadian diplomats were told this week not to meet with or attend events with candidates in the U.S. midterm elections amid a period of “heightened sensitivity.”

The prime minister says Canada has deep diplomatic ties to the United States but is careful to avoid even the perception of interference in electoral processes.

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