B.C. Conservative candidate files complaint over NDP mailout campaign

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A B.C. Conservative candidate says he has filed a complaint with Elections B.C. over an NDP campaign mailout that he said is deceptive.

Dr. Habib Ur-Rehman, recently arrived in B.C. from the U.K., said in the letter that he felt compelled to write it about his concerns about health care.

He said in the letter that one reason he came to B.C. was that “we saw a government that listened to doctors and was willing to act.”

Later, he stated that “the B.C. Conservatives would take us the other way. They’ve admitted healthcare and education are going to have to take the brunt of their cuts.”

B.C. Conservative candidate for Courtenay-Comox, Brennan Day, told Global News that the letter is “clearly designed to mislead people.”

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He said he heard from numerous recipients who complained that the sender of the letter — the NDP campaign — did not go out of their way to make it clear that the doctor’s message was being sent by them.

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“Firstly it looks like official Elections B.C. mail… and then you get into it , it’s a letter from a doctor and the only indication that it’s paid for by the NDP, and that it’s political mail… is this tiny little authorized by statement that’s barely visible to myself,” Day said.

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B.C. NDP leader David Eby defended the mailer, saying he thought it was quite explicit who it was coming from.

“I think people understand that was a message that was promoting the B.C. NDP because this doctor believes we are the best for health care,” Eby said.

In B.C., it is required to disclose that messages like the letter must state who authorized them, but where and how prominently is not immediately clear.

Global News tried to reach Ur-Rehman to see how much he knew about how his message to British Columbians was going to be conveyed, but we were unable to reach him for comment.