65-year-old woman killed in shark attack off South African coast

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A 65-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday in a shark attack while swimming off South Africa’s southeastern coast, police said.

Officers were called to Orient Beach in KuGompo City, formerly East London, at around 7 a.m. local time, where they found the woman’s body, Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Col. Siphokazi Mawisa told The Associated Press.

“The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality is deeply saddened to confirm that a fatal shark attack occurred at the Orient Beach this morning, resulting in the tragic loss of a swimmer,” municipal spokesman Luzuko Buku said in a statement to local broadcaster SABC.

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Fellow swimmer Mike Loewe told SABC that members of an open-water swimming group responded to the woman’s distress signal and brought her ashore. A medic in the group tried to save her, but she was declared dead at the scene, he said.

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“She liked to swim solo,” Loewe said. “She was courageous.”

The victim has been identified as Janine Lochrenberg, a retired nuclear radiographer and musician, according to local outlet News24.

Following the attack, the municipality closed Orient Beach and nearby Eastern Beach until further notice.

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“Beachgoers are urged to exercise extreme caution and to refrain from entering the water at the affected beaches,” Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality said in a Facebook post.

“Warnings are also being issued at other beaches, and members of the public are requested to remain vigilant, adhere to all safety advisories, and comply with instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” the post continued.

“It has been confirmed that a shark attack occurred at Orient Beach this morning, and this resulted in a tragic incident,” the post added. “Relevant authorities are onsite handling the matter accordingly.”

Officials have not yet confirmed the shark species involved in the attack.

The East London Open Water Swimming Facebook group shared a tribute to Lochrenberg, writing, “It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of our fellow open water swimmer and dear friend, Janine Lochrenberg, who lost her life in a fatal shark attack this morning.”

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“Janine was a treasured member of East London’s open water swimming community, and her loss leaves an enormous hole in our ocean family,” the post continued. “She was never one to seek the spotlight, preferring to quietly go about doing what she loved most — swimming in the ocean.”

The group said that the ocean was “Janine’s happy place.”

“It was where she found her joy, and where so many of us were fortunate enough to share special moments with her,” the post added. “We will remember her beautiful smile, her gentle kindness, and the quiet but meaningful presence she brought to our swimming family.”

Lochrenberg was also a member of the Viva Musica Ensemble, who shared a tribute in a Facebook post after news of her passing spread.

“Janine Lochrenberg, also an open water swimmer, was the victim of a fatal shark attack,” the ensemble wrote. “Janine was a member of the Viva Musica Ensemble since its very inception. As a highly gifted musician, her contribution on the viola brought great value to our ensemble.”

“Though quiet and unassuming, she kept us on our toes and continually pushed us to reach the highest standards of music possible. Janine will be greatly missed,” the post added.

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Earlier this month, a kayaker was attacked by a shark off the coast of Malibu, Calif., according to the Los Angeles Country Fire Department.

The incident was reported as a bite or sting off Paradise Cove in Malibu, the fire department told Global News.

“Upon arrival, units from our Lifeguard Division found a male individual with two bites to his leg. The individual was kayak fishing by Paradise Cove when he caught a large shark on his fishing line,” the fire department said.

While trying to release the animal, the individual was attacked, the fire department added.

“Another vessel assisted the individual and brought him to shore, where he was treated by lifeguards and transported to the hospital,” the fire department said.

Los Angeles County lifeguards told NBC News Los Angeles that the man was on a fishing kayak when he reportedly hooked a shark and brought it on the vessel.

“The shark bit him, he let the shark go and then the shark came back and knocked him off the boat and attacked him again and bit his leg again,” lifeguard Alex Buford said.

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The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reports that the odds of being bitten by a shark are incredibly low. ISAF recommends ocean swimmers stay close to shore, avoid swimming at dawn or dusk and avoid excessive splashing.

—With files from The Associated Press