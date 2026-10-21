Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot won in Alberta, OLG says

The record-setting $90 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Alberta following Tuesday night’s draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
The OLG didn’t say whether there was one winner or multiple in a news release Wednesday. The jackpot climbed to $90 million after several winner-less draws.
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The OLG said multiple Ontario-based players won MaxMillion and MaxPlus prizes Tuesday night. Three $1 million prizes were sold in Brant County, Toronto and online.
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Twelve MaxPlus tickets each worth $100,000, and five MaxPlus tickets worth $50,000 were sold elsewhere in the province.
LottoMax draws happen every Friday and Tuesday.
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