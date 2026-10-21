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Canada

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot won in Alberta, OLG says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 21, 2026 9:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
WATCH: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery – Sep 27, 2023
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The record-setting $90 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Alberta following Tuesday night’s draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.

The OLG didn’t say whether there was one winner or multiple in a news release Wednesday. The jackpot climbed to $90 million after several winner-less draws.

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The OLG said multiple Ontario-based players won MaxMillion and MaxPlus prizes Tuesday night. Three $1 million prizes were sold in Brant County, Toronto and online.

Twelve MaxPlus tickets each worth $100,000, and five MaxPlus tickets worth $50,000 were sold elsewhere in the province.

LottoMax draws happen every Friday and Tuesday.

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