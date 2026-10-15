Stampeders’ Hopkins to step down after 55 years

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CALGARY – Calgary Stampeders equipment manager George Hopkins will step down after 55 years with the team at the end of the CFL season.

Hopkins was hired by the team at age 13 as a ball boy in 1972 and has overseen equipment since 1977.

The Stampeders said Thursday the 67-year-old Calgarian will remain in the organization as an ambassador.

“Geo has been an important part of the Calgary Stampeders family, and his contributions extend far beyond his role as equipment manager,” Stampeders president Jay McNeil said. “He has built lasting relationships throughout our club and earned the respect of everyone who has had the privilege of working with him.

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“We thank George for his years of dedication and wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

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Hopkins, a mainstay on the Stampeders’ sideline and known for wearing shorts in cold weather, has missed only five games during his career.

He’s won six Grey Cup championships with Calgary in 1992, 1998, 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018.

Including pre-season, regular season, playoffs and the Grey Cup, Hopkins will work his 1,094th game Saturday when the Stampeders host the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium.

It will be the last regular-season game of the season for the Stampeders, who end on a bye week with murky playoff prospects.

Hopkins’ job included player safety, with ordering, fitting and issuing of gear head to toe. He handled all aspects of the locker room, including the co-ordination of equipment transportation to other CFL cities.

The vice-president of the Calgary Spring Football Association has also worked with Alberta high schools and minor football programs in off-season equipment inspection to provide guidance and knowledge.

“I’d like to thank the Stampeders organization for their trust and support throughout all the years,” Hopkins said in a statement.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with so many great people, staff as well as players, and it wouldn’t be fair to single out any and miss lots. I would like to thank my wife Cathy and my kids Jorde and Hunter for understanding all the absences. This is just the end of a chapter.”

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.