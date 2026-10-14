Strong advance voting turnout in Kelowna as municipal election approaches

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A steady stream of voters turned out at Parkinson Recreation Centre on Wednesday, the third day of advance voting ahead of Kelowna’s Oct. 17 municipal election.

The city says turnout on the first day of advance voting, October 7, was roughly double what it was on the same day during the 2022 election.

“On day one, advance voting Oct. 7, we saw around double the number of votes that we received in 2022 election on the same day, Chief Election Officer Michael Jud said. “We’re currently on day three and looking to roughly equal the total advance vote from 2022.”

The strong turnout comes as voters prepare to choose who will lead the growing city, with public safety, development and transportation among the issues in focus.

With 37 candidates vying for council seats and several incumbents stepping aside, the race is also expected to bring significant change to council.

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“I think it’s the interest in the candidates for sure and the change in council, the four new people that are getting elected,” Kelowna voter Michael Winter said.

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Kelowna is not the only community seeing strong advance voting numbers.

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Political scientist Stewart Prest says the trend is being seen in municipalities across B.C.

While there may be several factors, including overlapping municipal and provincial elections, Prest says it could also indicate an appetite for change.

“We do know that in a number of municipalities around the province, there is frustration with the direction that city government has been taking their communities,” Prest said. “And so people who are anxious to see government move in a direction, have their votes count, they are more likely to show up early.”

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However, it remains to be seen whether the strong advance voting numbers will translate into higher overall voter participation.

In Kelowna’s 2022 civic election, about 30 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether this actually means an uptick in turnout more generally, which as a political scientist, I do hope is what we are seeing because these decisions really do matter.”

There are two more advance voting days scheduled for Thursday and Friday ahead of general election day on Saturday.