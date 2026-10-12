Two-vehicle collision leaves one dead, two injured in Scarborough

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Toronto police say one individual died and two others were seriously injured in a collision in the city’s east end.

Police say officers responded to a call about a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Gold Club Road on Sunday shortly after 9:50 p.m.

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Officers say a BMW sedan that traveled eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East collided with a westbound Ford Escape turning left into a driveway

They say a 68-year-old female passenger in the Ford was taken to hospital, where she died.

Police say two males were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.