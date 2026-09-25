Halifax’s new top staffer says she’s ready to tackle growth challenges

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Only three days into the job as Halifax’s new chief administrative officer (CAO), Marnie Cluckie says she’s hit the ground running.

As the new head of the municipality’s administrative branch, Cluckie says she’s focused on helping the community overcome its growth challenges, which include issues around affordable housing, traffic congestion, and taxation.

“The Halifax Regional Municipality is at a really pivotal time in history. There’s so much opportunity that comes with growth, but there are challenges that come with it as well,” she said.

“I’ll want to listen and learn, understand the work that’s already underway and the strong foundation that’s in place.”

Cluckie takes over from acting CAO Brad Anguish, who was appointed in September 2025 after Cathie O’Toole’s retirement.

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Cluckie says she’s taking the time to better understand what Halifax needs and what city council wants.

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“(I’ve been) getting the organization aligned to deliver on council’s priorities so that we can have meaningful outcomes for residents — that’s what I’m focused on right now for the coming days and months,” she said.

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Cluckie comes to HRM after spending two-and-a-half years as the city manager for Hamilton, Ont., and serving as the CAO for Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

As CAO of Halifax, she will serve as the senior administrator for the municipality — overseeing a municipal operating budget of $1.45 billion and roughly 5,000 employees.

She says her previous experience will guide her, especially given the similarities in size between Hamilton and HRM.

“There are challenges with growth, with transportation, with keeping up with infrastructure, housing and homelessness. So all of those things are lessons that you learn from that can be applied,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Patty Cuttell, who sits on the executive standing committee that selected Cluckie, says her previous experience really stood out.

“I think she also demonstrated that she has the ability to manage really complex challenges across the full range of municipal responsibilities,” said Cuttell.

“I think there is some benefit from being able to learn from other places and, you see how we might apply some of that knowledge and experience and learning in this place.”

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It’s a sentiment shared by Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“She has hit the ground running, meeting with staff, and getting up to speed on the opportunities and challenges facing our region. I appreciate the energy and experience she brings to the role and look forward to working closely with her for residents of HRM,” he said in a statement.