‘I don’t want her to be forgotten’: Tanya Nepinak’s family looking for answers

Sue Caribou says she is still looking for answers 15 years after her niece, Tanya Nepinak, disappeared near her home.
Caribou made the comments during a walk in Nepinak’s honour in Winnipeg Saturday evening.
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Nepinak was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End area Sept. 13 2011. Her body is believed to be at the Brady Road Landfill.
“It gets harder every year. I pray all the time. I stay up at night sometimes hoping to see her on the street,” said Caribou, noting she hopes she doesn’t need to do a 16th memorial walk in 2027.
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