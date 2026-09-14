‘I don’t want her to be forgotten’: Tanya Nepinak’s family looking for answers

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Sue Caribou says she is still looking for answers 15 years after her niece, Tanya Nepinak, disappeared near her home.

Caribou made the comments during a walk in Nepinak’s honour in Winnipeg Saturday evening.

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Nepinak was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End area Sept. 13 2011. Her body is believed to be at the Brady Road Landfill.

“It gets harder every year. I pray all the time. I stay up at night sometimes hoping to see her on the street,” said Caribou, noting she hopes she doesn’t need to do a 16th memorial walk in 2027.

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