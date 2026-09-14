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‘I don’t want her to be forgotten’: Tanya Nepinak’s family looking for answers

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 14, 2026 7:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I don’t want her to be forgotten’: 15 years after Tanya Nepinak went missing'
‘I don’t want her to be forgotten’: 15 years after Tanya Nepinak went missing
Sue Caribou says she is still looking for answers after 15 years of her niece, Tanya Nepinak's, disappearance during a memorial walk in Winnipeg on Saturday.
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Sue Caribou says she is still looking for answers 15 years after her niece, Tanya Nepinak, disappeared near her home.

Caribou made the comments during a walk in Nepinak’s honour in Winnipeg Saturday evening.

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Nepinak was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End area Sept. 13 2011. Her body is believed to be at the Brady Road Landfill.

“It gets harder every year. I pray all the time. I stay up at night sometimes hoping to see her on the street,” said Caribou, noting she hopes she doesn’t need to do a 16th memorial walk in 2027.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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