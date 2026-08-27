Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Saskatchewan fiscal update projects $825M deficit, cites health, agriculture costs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 1:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A chat with Canada’s secretary of state'
A chat with Canada’s secretary of state
RELATED: A chat with Canada's secretary of state – Aug 13, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan government is forecasting an $825-million deficit, inching slightly more into the red from 2026-27 budget projections in March.

Original budget projections put the province in an $819-million deficit.

The first quarter report says expenses are to cost $337 million more than expected, because of higher health-care costs and anticipation of flood-related costs and higher payouts for crop insurance claims.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those expenses are somewhat beaten back by non-renewable resource revenue, which is largely behind the $331-million increase in expected revenue for the budget year.

The province says the rise in oil prices has been driven higher than expected because of war in the Middle East.

Finance Minister Jim Reiter is set to provide more details about the fiscal update in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“While there continues to be uncertainty in the global economy, Saskatchewan’s strong economic fundamentals and fiscal position provide a solid foundation to meet the needs of Saskatchewan people and communities,” Reiter said in a statement Thursday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices