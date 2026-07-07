Rob Reiner appears to criticize Trump in posthumous cameo on Larry David’s new show

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Late filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner made a posthumous cameo in Larry David’s new show, Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, where he appears to criticize U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead with stab wounds in their home in the upscale Brentwood section of Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2025. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents.

Nick pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being held without bail while awaiting his trial in Los Angeles.

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In David’s new sketch comedy series, which aired its second episode on Friday, Reiner appeared as George Washington and told a crowd of colonists that he would not be running for a third term.

“I believe that no man should serve more than two terms as president,” Reiner said. “And I hope that future presidents will follow my lead.”

Without mentioning Trump by name, David asked, “Well, what if there’s some a–hole in office, some narcissistic prick, who doesn’t follow the constitution?”

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“He could use the presidency to enrich himself and his family. He could send troops into American cities to terrorize and even kill American citizens, all to distract from the fact that he’s friends with a pedophile,” David added.

“Rest assured, even if this future president violated the constitution, then the Congress of the United States, and the United States Supreme Court, would not allow it,” Reiner said.

David asked what would happen if the Supreme Court consisted of “a bunch of yes men” and Congress cared “more about party than country.”

“I can’t even fathom the existence of such men,” Reiner said, adding that future presidents should take part in a peaceful transfer of power following each election.

“Where the loser accepts the results of the election and full-throatedly endorses the victor,” he added.

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“Anyone who wouldn’t accept the results of a free and fair election is a sociopath,” David’s character said, before ranting about a president who could attack the free press and attempt to silence “anyone who dares to criticize him.”

Jimmy Kimmel, who has a long-standing feud with Trump, also appeared in the episode, playing a colonist, and said, “Are you suggesting that the president would taketh the time to challenge anyone who dare make fun of him? As if he were a big baby?”

Reiner’s character tried to tell the crowd that “a man of such poor character would never be elected president in the first place.”

As the colonists began to argue amongst themselves, Reiner’s Washington said, “We’re f—ed.”

The episode ended with an “In Memoriam” title card for Reiner.

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Reiner filmed the scene for Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness on Nov. 13, 2025, director Jeff Schaffer told Variety.

Schaffer told the outlet that the sketch allowed Reiner to get the “last laugh” against Trump.

“It’s coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well,” Schaffer added.

Schaffer revealed that at the Los Angeles premiere, the George Washington sketch was swapped out to keep Reiner’s role top secret.

“It just didn’t feel like the right way to show the world,” Schaffer said. “We thought long and hard about where the sketch should air … and ultimately we decided that July 3 was the perfect time. Just let it come out on the Fourth of July weekend, on the 250th, and let it sink in that way.”

Reiner was a longtime critic of Trump, telling Variety in 2017 that Trump is “the single-most unqualified human-being to ever assume the presidency of the United States” and referring to him as “mentally unfit” for the job.

After Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home, Trump shared a post on Truth Social taking aim at the late actor.

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“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump.

“May Rob and Michele rest in peace.”