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Canada

Ontario man charged after jet ski allegedly strikes Toronto lifeguard patrol vessel

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 4:35 pm
1 min read
A boat from the Toronto police Marine Unit. View image in full screen
A boat from the Toronto police Marine Unit. Global News
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A Brampton, Ont., man is facing a dangerous operation charge after a jet ski collided with a Toronto beach lifeguard’s patrol vessel in the Scarborough Bluffs.

The collision happened Thursday while a City of Toronto lifeguard was patrolling a designated swim zone aboard a patrol vessel, according to a Toronto Police Service news release.

Investigators allege a jet ski entered the swim zone and collided with the lifeguard’s vessel, throwing the lifeguard into the water.

The lifeguard suffered minor injuries, police say.

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Investigators allege the jet ski operator continued riding before another lifeguard directed him to shore.

Toronto police’s Marine Unit responded to the scene, investigated the collision and arrested the operator.

A 20-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.

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Police are reminding boaters and personal watercraft operators to obey posted restrictions, maintain safe speeds and stay clear of designated swimming areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service’s Marine Unit.

Click to play video: 'Ongoing recovery search for jet skier in Saskatoon River'
Ongoing recovery search for jet skier in Saskatoon River

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