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Sports

Philpot, Rankin, Alexander CFL players of month

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes' Tyson Philpot (6) makes the catch and runs in for a touchdown in front of Toronto Argonauts' Tarvarus McFadden (2) during second half CFL football action in Montreal on Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes' Tyson Philpot (6) makes the catch and runs in for a touchdown in front of Toronto Argonauts' Tarvarus McFadden (2) during second half CFL football action in Montreal on Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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TORONTO – Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot, Edmonton Elks running back Sheldon Rankin and Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander are the CFL’s players of the month for June.

Philpot leads the CFL with 36 receptions on 46 targets and 587 yards — 203 yards more than second-place Tyler Snead.

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Philpot also has had 100-plus receiving yard games in three consecutive weeks for the 3-1 Alouettes, having never gone back-to-back weeks before.

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Rankin has had three straight 100-plus yard rushing games for the 3-0 Elks, including a 179-yard performance in a win over Montreal in Week 3.

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He leads the league with 387 rushing yards on just 46 carries for an absurd 8.4 yards average per carry.

Alexander, meanwhile, leads the CFL with 1.478 passing yards and has thrown for seven touchdowns while completing 69.5 per cent of his passes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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