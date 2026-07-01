Philpot, Rankin, Alexander CFL players of month

TORONTO – Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot, Edmonton Elks running back Sheldon Rankin and Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander are the CFL’s players of the month for June.
Philpot leads the CFL with 36 receptions on 46 targets and 587 yards — 203 yards more than second-place Tyler Snead.
Philpot also has had 100-plus receiving yard games in three consecutive weeks for the 3-1 Alouettes, having never gone back-to-back weeks before.
Rankin has had three straight 100-plus yard rushing games for the 3-0 Elks, including a 179-yard performance in a win over Montreal in Week 3.
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He leads the league with 387 rushing yards on just 46 carries for an absurd 8.4 yards average per carry.
Alexander, meanwhile, leads the CFL with 1.478 passing yards and has thrown for seven touchdowns while completing 69.5 per cent of his passes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.
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