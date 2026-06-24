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Economy

Half of Calgary Chamber members would consider leaving if Alberta separates: poll

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Separation question has Alberta business considering leaving province'
Separation question has Alberta business considering leaving province
The potential economic consequences of a separation referendum question have at least one Alberta business considering a move outside the province. Erik Bay has more on the concerns and what the province is saying about local investment – May 26, 2026
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A poll commissioned by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce suggests almost half of its members would move their businesses out of Alberta if the province votes to separate from Canada.

Probe Research conducted the online survey of 137 Chamber members between June 8 and June 22.

Almost two-thirds of respondents reported that talk of separatism is already having a negative impact on their businesses, while 74 per cent see no tangible benefit from a break from Canada.

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The poll comes as Albertans prepare to vote on 10 referendum questions this fall, including one on whether the province should remain in Canada or hold a separation referendum at a later date.

The Chamber also commissioned an analysis from University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe, which found one in three Albertan workers would be exposed to disruptions in trade with the rest of Canada and international markets.

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Drawing from the observed impacts of the United Kingdom’s split from the European Union, Tombe is also estimating a six per cent hit to Alberta’s gross domestic product per capita if the province separates and a reduction of 175,000 jobs.

Click to play video: 'Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum'
Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum

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