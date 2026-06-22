Southern Alberta family dog recovering after being shot

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The owner of a Southern Alberta dog is speaking out after his pet was shot back on April 6th.

Joseph Stephan and his family reside just outside of Glenwood, Alta.

They’ve had their dog, Nessie, since she was weaned.

“She’s our family dog and she fits in perfectly,” said Joseph.

Nessie got out one night through a weak point in the fence.

A neighbour found Nessie the next afternoon under a trailer on his property.

She was incapacitated.

“She couldn’t move without freaking out,” said Joseph.

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When Joseph and his family learned of Nessie’s condition, they brought her into Lethbridge Pet Hospital.

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“We found her to be really lame on the front leg,” said veterinary team leader Dr. Jacob Adserballe.

They did an X-ray, finding dozens of birdshot pellets throughout her body.

“It was a shot gun. It wasn’t multiple hits — it was one good shot, and she caught probably 40-something pellets,” said Joseph.

Despite that it happened months ago, Nessie’s still going for vet visits to get fragments removed.

“She may not ever get all the bullets out. There’s quite a few,” said Dr. Jacob.

The RCMP were made aware of the incident, but no charges have been laid.

Nessie’s case is rare, but not completely uncommon.

“We probably see bullets in pets once or twice a year,” said Dr. Jacob.

Meanwhile, Nessie’s recovery has come at a cost.

“The financial stress has been pretty crazy. Emotionally, everyone’s been upset about it. All the kids were pretty upset when it first happened,” said Joseph.

Nessie originally had a cast on her front left leg, which has since been removed.

She’s using her front left leg again and beginning to resume her normal activities.

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She should make a full recovery.