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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    How much money has the government saved in not paying for pensions or medical care for these people. Funny how they keep records for everything else.

  2. G. Reed
    June 17, 2026 at 11:24 am

    In all humanity’s wars, 1 billion people have been killed. Since 1970, 3 billion babies have been aborted. Ours is a culture of death.

  3. Dave
    June 17, 2026 at 9:31 am

    Government sanctioned murder of its own citizens is nothing to.be proud of

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Canada

10 years of legal medical assistance in dying in Canada — the data so far

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2026 9:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians support MAID for mental illness patients, research says'
Majority of Canadians support MAID for mental illness patients, research says
A growing number of Canadians say they support Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for people in certain circumstances. Health reporter Katherine Ward breaks down this latest research and has more on how public opinion could impact policy going forward – Mar 18, 2026
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Medical assistance in dying (MAID) was legalized in Canada on June 17, 2016. Here’s a look at some notable numbers since that time.

These numbers are current as of Dec. 31, 2024, which is the most recent data available from Health Canada.

76,475 — The number of people who received medical assistance in dying between legalization in 2016 and Dec. 31, 2024.

2,266 — The number of MAID practitioners in 2024. Of those, 93.2 per cent are medical doctors and 6.8 per cent are nurse practitioners.

5 — The percentage of deaths in Canada that are medically assisted.

2021 — The year when Track 2 MAID became legal. Track 1 MAID patients are those whose deaths are reasonably foreseeable, while Track 2 patients are those whose deaths are not reasonably foreseeable, but they are enduring suffering that is intolerable to them.

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77.9 years — The median age of MAID recipients in Canada. Track 1 recipients are slightly older, with a median age of 78. Track 2 recipients are slightly younger, with a median age of 75.9 years.

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16,499 — People who received MAID in 2024.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Support for MAID law remains high in Canada, Angus Reid survey says'
Health Matters: Support for MAID law remains high in Canada, Angus Reid survey says

15,767 — The number of those patients whose deaths were deemed reasonably foreseeable.

10,035 — The number of those patients who had cancer.

732 — The number of MAID patients in 2024 whose deaths were deemed not reasonably foreseeable.

378 — The number of those patients who had neurological conditions.

90 — The minimum number of days required between assessing a Track 2 patient and the day MAID is provided.

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1,327 — People who requested MAID in 2024 but were assessed as ineligible to receive it.

692 — People who withdrew their request for MAID in 2024.

68 — People who changed their minds immediately before receiving MAID in 2024.

4,017 — People who wanted MAID but died before receiving it in 2024.

2027 — The year the federal government has said it would begin offering MAID to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. This eligibility expansion has been repeatedly delayed.

There is significant controversy around whether or not this will happen.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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