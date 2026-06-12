7 years in prison for man who killed Winnipeg restaurant owner

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A man found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of a Winnipeg restaurant owner in 2024 was sentenced to seven years in custody on Thursday.

Curtis Dalebozik, 40, was convicted in February of manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Kyriakos Vogiatzakis following an altercation outside on Jan. 24, 2024.

Kyriakos died from blunt force trauma, asphyxia and the psychological stress of the fight outside the restaurant Kyriakos owned, the court heard.

Surveillance camera footage captured outside the Cork & Flame restaurant shows that Dalebozik didn’t initiate the fight, but did use excessive force while Kyriakos was unconscious and was no longer a threat, court heard.

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Defence lawyer Steven Brennan argued Dalebozik acted out of self-defence.

“He (Dalebozik) went too far, much too far,” said Justice Sadie Bond.

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Mike Vogiatzakis, Kyriakos’ brother, spoke outside the courthouse following the sentencing.

“Justice was served,” he said. “And I’m happy. I’m happy with what happened. I don’t know about the rest of my family. But life goes on. The judge’s decision takes the pain away a little bit,” he said.

His brother described Kyriakos as a positive and giving person and recalled a time when he fed Dalebozik at his restaurant.

“He (Kyriakos) felt sorry for him. He brought him in, he said order whatever you want off the menu and have a drink and whatever you want,” he said. “That’s the kind of guy Kyriakos was.”

On Tuesday, Dalebozik said he was sorry and that he didn’t intend to cause the harm to Kyriakos.

Kyriakos’ brother said he didn’t see any compassion from Dalebozik throughout the case.

“What I saw in his eyes was nothing … emptiness,” he said.

Court heard Dalebozik was diagnosed with substance abuse disorder and schizophrenia.

Crown attorney James Wood was seeking a 10-year sentence while Brennan recommended between three and four years in custody.

With credit for time served, Dalebozik will be spending three and a half years in custody.