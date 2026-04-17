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U.S. News

Anthropic CEO to meet top White House aide amid Pentagon dispute

By Jaspreet Singh Reuters
Posted April 17, 2026 8:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anthropic claims its new AI model too risky to release to public'
Anthropic claims its new AI model too risky to release to public
An artificial intelligence (AI) company says it has completed a new model that is so capable that the public cannot be allowed to use it. It's the same company that refused to let the U.S. government use its AI to target weapons. Anthropic's projected revenue has shot up from USD$9 billion to $30 billion this year. Nathaniel Dove looks at whether the announcement is marketing — or a warning. – Apr 9, 2026
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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is slated to meet White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on Friday, in a sign of a breakthrough in the artificial intelligence startup’s dispute with the Pentagon, Axios reported.

The potential meeting comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration acknowledges the advanced capabilities of Anthropic’s new AI model, Mythos, for its sophisticated cybersecurity defence breaching abilities, according to the report.

White House and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

It would be “grossly irresponsible” for the U.S. government to deprive the country of the technological advantages offered by the new model, suggesting such a move would benefit China, Axios reported, citing a source close to the negotiations.

Click to play video: 'Why Anthropic is keeping its Claude Mythos AI model from the public'
Why Anthropic is keeping its Claude Mythos AI model from the public

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing,” a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity purposes.

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Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the U.S. government is planning to make a version of Anthropic’s Mythos available to major federal agencies.

Anthropic was discussing Mythos with the Trump administration, co-founder Jack Clark said on Monday, even after the Pentagon cut off business ties with the U.S. AI lab following a contract dispute.

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