Winnipeg Football Club posts operating profit over $12 million

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After selling out every single game last season, 2025 was the most profitable year in the long and storied history of the Winnipeg Football Club.

The community-owned club released their annual financial report on Wednesday with an operating profit of a record-breaking $12.1 million.

While they didn’t have much success on the field last season, off the field is a completely different story.

“We are extremely proud of our financial results for 2025, strengthened by a sold-out season that averaged more than 33,000 fans per game,” said president & CEO Wade Miller in a media release.

“These results are a testament to the continued support of our season ticket members, corporate partners, and fans. They are the reason this Club remains strong on and off the field.”

The club earned about half of that amount from hosting the 112th Grey Cup Game, generating $6.3 million from the festivities.

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“The rest is the sellouts,” Miller told 680 CJOB. “Just unbelievable attendance and first time in team history of a completely sold-out season and it dates back to August of 2024.

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“It’s just been 14 straight sellouts and looking forward to continuing that at the home opener this year on June 11th.”

They invested $8.4 million into improvements at Princess Auto Stadium. The money went towards a new players’ lounge, HVAC remediation, additional contactless security screening devices and concessions equipment. The team also just installed two new video boards at the stadium.

Fans can also look forward to a redesign of the Rum Hut and a new barbecue stand for the upcoming season.

Their operating revenue soared by $28 million to $82.8 million in 2025. Expenses also rose to $70 million from $47.7 million in 2024, mostly due to the Grey Cup.

After suffering a $7 million loss during the lost COVID year in 2020, profits have consistently grown year after year. They made just over $2 million in 2021 and around $5 million the next two years. Profits rose to $7 million in 2024 and now they’re over $12 million.

“The Winnipeg Football Club has a strong history of financial stability,” said Miller. “We are the financial stewards of Princess Auto Stadium, committed to the ongoing investment in capital maintenance and improvements to ensure it remains the best stadium in the CFL and delivers the best fan experience in the country.”