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Canada

Dead body found in Hamilton, Ont. waterfront, police investigating

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 2:50 pm
1 min read
Police investigate after person found dead in Hamilton waters. View image in full screen
Police investigate after person found dead in Hamilton waters. Richard Lam/ CP
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Hamilton police are investigating after a person was found dead in the water along the city’s waterfront Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release put out by police, officers were called to the Hamilton waterfront around 3:15 p.m. after a member of the public reported what appeared to be a person in the water.

Police said responding officers located the individual in the water, near Harbourside Way and Discovery Drive, and confirmed they were deceased.

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Detectives, along with the marine unit and forensic services, remain on scene as the investigation continues.

The identity of the individual has not yet been confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation and a heavy police presence should be expected in the area.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating body found in suitcase off Highway 401'
Toronto police investigating body found in suitcase off Highway 401

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