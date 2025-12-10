Ford government urged by Ontario Liberals to sell U.S. alcohol for charity

See more sharing options

Ontario’s Liberals are pushing Doug Ford’s government to sell the province’s stockpile of U.S. booze that is sitting in storage.

Liberal parliamentary Leader John Fraser says Ford should tell the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to sell the booze and donate the proceeds to food banks.

Ford pulled American alcohol off LCBO shelves in March in response to U.S. President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on Canadian goods.

The province says about $80 million worth of American booze is in storage and about $2 million worth could expire in the next six months.

The province is not ruling out the idea, but says the American alcohol will remain in storage as it explores its options.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced earlier this week it would sell its U.S. booze for charity, joining Manitoba and Nova Scotia, which are doing the same.