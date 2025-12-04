Sherwood Park senior killed in collision with school bus near Millet

A man from Sherwood Park died in a collision with a school bus south of Edmonton on Thursday morning.
RCMP from Wetaskiwin responded just before 8 a.m. to the head-on collision between the bus and an SUV on Highway 814 at Township Road 480, near Millet.
Officers arrived to find the man driving the SUV had died on scene. He has been identified as a 70-year-old man who lived in Sherwood Park.
The school bus had five people inside it: the driver and four students. None of them were injured in the collision.
Although the investigation into the cause is ongoing, RCMP said poor road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor.
The temperature in that area of Wetaskiwin County hovered right around freezing overnight and a mix of rain and snow began falling in the morning.
The highway was closed for about four hours as RCMP were on scene investigating. The scene has since cleared and normal traffic flow has resumed.
