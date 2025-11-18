Menu

Politics

Quebec Liberal MNA suspended from caucus, stripped of leadership duties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 12:56 pm
1 min read
Quebec Liberal parliamentary leader Marwah Rizqy questions the government at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal parliamentary leader Marwah Rizqy questions the government at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The Canadian Press
Quebec Liberal Marwah Rizqy has been suspended from caucus and stripped of her duties in the legislature because of what the party leader is calling a breach of trust.

Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez made the announcement today following the dismissal of Rizqy’s former chief of staff, who is a close associate of his.

Rizqy was the Liberals’ leader in the legislature, as Rodriguez does not hold a seat.

Rodriguez’s press release says Rizqy fired Geneviève Hinse without consulting him and without providing an explanation.

He says his decision to suspend the Montreal member was difficult but necessary to ensure the cohesion of his caucus.

André Fortin, the member for Pontiac, will replace Rizqy as legislature leader, and Marc Tanguay, the member for Lafontaine, will become the Opposition whip.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

