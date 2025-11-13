Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Tuberculosis outbreak declared among Edmonton inner-city homeless population

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 6:25 pm
2 min read
A person sleeping outside the Hope Mission homeless shelter in central Edmonton on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A person sleeping outside the Hope Mission homeless shelter in central Edmonton on June 13, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A tuberculosis outbreak has been declared in central Edmonton, where several cases have been detected among people who live in the inner-city or are homeless and spend their time in the downtown core.

Primary Care Alberta’s tuberculosis (TB) program and the Edmonton zone medical officers of health declared the outbreak of active infectious TB in Edmonton’s inner-city in October, after lab testing confirmed two people with TB who live in the core were infected with the same strain, suggesting recent local transmission.

So far in 2025, PCA said there have been 12 tuberculosis cases identified with connections to Edmonton’s inner-city and the homeless population, which health authorities said is a significant increase over previous years.

Only three of those people were confirmed to have an infection with the same strain of TB and considered a part of the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuberculosis is a preventable and curable infectious disease which primarily affects the lungs, but can also impact other parts of the body.

It spreads through the air via coughing, sneezing, or spitting and can be treated with antibiotics.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite being a preventable and curable disease, the World Health Organization says 1.5 million people die from TB each year – making it the world’s top infectious killer. The bacterial infection is known by several historical names, including consumption and the white plague.

The WHO says TB is the leading cause of death of people with HIV and also a major contributor to antimicrobial resistance.

Click to play video: 'Analyzing the risks of tuberculosis'
Analyzing the risks of tuberculosis

Most of the people who fall ill with TB live in low- and middle-income countries, but TB is present all over the world. About half of all people with TB can be found in eight countries: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and South Africa.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

About a quarter of the global population is estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria, but most people will not go on to develop TB disease and some will clear the infection. Those who are infected but not (yet) ill with the disease cannot transmit it, the WHO said.

As part of the outbreak response in Edmonton, PCA and provincial medical officers of health are meeting regularly with inner-city agencies and organizations to share information, provide support and carry out assessments and screening for those identified as having close contact.

The outbreak is not considered a risk to the general public at this time, the province said on Thursday.

Contact tracing is being carried out and all exposed people will be contacted by PCA (one of the health agencies spun off from the dismantling of AHS), notified of the exposure and the screening required as part of routine follow-up. Only those individuals contacted directly by PCA are considered exposed.

The province said specific case details will not be shared for privacy reasons.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Edmonton TB clinic at 780-407-4550.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices