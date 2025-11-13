Menu

Crime

Man accused in Saskatchewan highway shooting now faces second-degree murder charge

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Tanya Myers is seen in a portrait on a phone in Weyburn, Sask., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. On Sept. 12, Myers was fatally shot while travelling on Highway 39 near Weyburn. View image in full screen
Tanya Myers is seen in a portrait on a phone in Weyburn, Sask., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. On Sept. 12, Myers was fatally shot while travelling on Highway 39 near Weyburn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
A man accused in the shooting death of a woman on a rural Saskatchewan highway is having his charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

Chris Fahlman, 42, was previously charged with manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Tanya Myers.

Myers was killed by gunshot in September while sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV driving on Highway 39 near Weyburn.

Fahlman’s previous charges have been stayed.

In his new charges, he’s also been accused of intentionally shooting a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday for a bail hearing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

