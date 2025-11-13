Man accused in Saskatchewan highway shooting now faces second-degree murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused in the shooting death of a woman on a rural Saskatchewan highway is having his charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

Chris Fahlman, 42, was previously charged with manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Tanya Myers.

Myers was killed by gunshot in September while sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV driving on Highway 39 near Weyburn.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fahlman’s previous charges have been stayed.

In his new charges, he’s also been accused of intentionally shooting a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday for a bail hearing.