Winnipeg bus driver shot with pellet gun on the job

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a bus driver was shot in the hand with a pellet gun Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Gateway Road and Springfield Road just before 2:15 p.m., where they learned a youth had reportedly shot the transit driver after an argument.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition. A search of the area, with the help of a police dog unit and the tactical support team, proved fruitless, and the suspect remains at large, police said.

Anyone with information, or dashcam/cellphone surveillance footage, is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).