Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

More than 740,000 students head back to class in Alberta after teacher strike ends

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 7:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta students, families react to Bill 2'
Alberta students, families react to Bill 2
WATCH: Alberta parents – and students – are preparing for a return to routine. Many are feeling a wide range of emotions about the end of the teachers’ strike. As Morgan Black reports, school districts warn, the return won’t be entirely business as usual.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s going to be a busy day for Alberta schools today as more than 740,000 students are set to return to class following the end of a provincewide teachers strike.

Classes are resuming after Premier Danielle Smith’s government invoked the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to order 51,000 teachers back to work.

Students have been out for more than three weeks, and Smith has said the strike has caused irreparable harm and that the government had no other choice.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

School boards have advised parents they expect classes to be up and running, but there may be delays and changes to everything from diploma exams to extracurricular activities.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has said teachers will go back to class and won’t work to rule, but calls the use of the notwithstanding clause a gross violation of rights.

Story continues below advertisement

A coalition of Alberta unions is set to announce steps to fight the use of the notwithstanding clause, saying if governments use it to solve labour disputes, they have no bargaining power left.

Click to play video: '‘This is trampling on workers rights’: Labour groups vow to fight Alberta’s use of notwithstanding clause in teachers strike'
‘This is trampling on workers rights’: Labour groups vow to fight Alberta’s use of notwithstanding clause in teachers strike
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices