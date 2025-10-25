‘I’m so full of joy’: Fans react as Toronto Blue Jays win 1st game of World Series

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays fans who flocked to the Rogers Centre on Friday night for the first game of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers left the stadium ecstatic over the home team’s blowout 11-4 win.

The excitement is now pouring out from fans all over the country in the lead up to Game Two on Saturday night.

“I’m just so full of joy, ” fan Susan Leandra said in a teary-eyed video posted to Instagram. “They deserve this, they’ve worked so hard.”

Celebrities and public figures shared similar sentiments after the electric win, including Drake, who celebrated his 39th birthday at the game and posted a live video from the event declaring his support for the Jays.

Other fans on X expressed unwavering support for the team, saying it sparked a sense of patriotism.

“The best thing about the Blue Jays right now is seeing the entire country rally behind them and cheer them on,” an X user named Jen posted to the site.

View image in full screen Blue Jays fan reactions. Jen/ X

A U.K.-based Blue Jays fan on X made the big moment special, despite the time difference. “It’s nearly 1am here in London but we’re game ready! Let’s go Jays!!” the post read.

View image in full screen Blue Jays fans across the world express their support for the Toronto based team. @BluejaysfansUK/ X

One of the biggest highlights of Game 1 came in the sixth inning when Addison Barger stepped up as a pinch hitter for Davis Schneider and launched a grand slam: the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history.

The moment sent the fans at the Rogers Centre into a frenzy and left Torontonians across the city celebrating well into the night.

Fans flooded social media, praising Barger’s heroic home run.

“A grand slam in Toronto, that’s the game, man. Toronto is the greatest city in the world. The Toronto Blue Jays are going to win the World Series,” wrote an X user who called themselves InternetVin.

View image in full screen @internetvin/ X

Blue Jays fever has even spread beyond the baseball diamond.

Earlier in the day, Olympic swimmer Kylie Masse was seen walking out ahead of her 100-metre backstroke final at the 2025 Swimming World Cup in Toronto wearing a Blue Jays Guerrero Jr. shirt. A video of the moment is circulating widely on social media.

View image in full screen Canada’s Kylie Musse shows her support for the Jays. Devin Heroux/ X

As Game 2 approaches, Kevin Gausman is expected to start on the mound for Toronto, while Walker Buehler takes the ball for Los Angeles.

Much of the pre-game buzz has focused on Blue Jays rookie sensation Trey Yesavage, whose breakout performances have drawn comparisons to Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Canadian singer Alessia Cara will perform O Canada ahead of first pitch, while Bebe Rexha is slated to sing the U.S. national anthem.