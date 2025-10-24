Downtown Winnipeg community hub reopens, offers resources for those in need

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it’s reopening a community hub at Winnipeg’s Millennium Library and giving it a new focus.

The former home of the Community Connections program is now open as the Downtown Resource Corner, and is intended to piggyback on some of the programming its predecessor had offered.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine and Justice Minister Matt Wiebe announced the opening of the new project on Friday and said it will be staffed by provincial employees, including professionals trained in offering support with employment and income assistance, as well as two mental health workers and a public health nurse.

The site will also include services such as photocopying and a free public phone, as well as access to community services that can help with various issues, including identification and housing.

“We’re taking action to make downtown Winnipeg safer by ensuring support is available where it’s needed most,” said Wiebe.

“The Downtown Resource Corner helps reduce calls for police and emergency services by connecting people to mental health and social supports early and effectively.”

The Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) is also offering services at the corner, which is set to open 20 hours a week. DSCP staff include wellness and safety ambassadors, at least one community outreach resource worker, and access to other groups as needed, including the Indigenous Women’s Support Team.

“It allows us to provide ongoing resource support and navigation to members of our community in need and assist them where and when they need it,” said DCSP director Greg Burnett.

“We look forward to working with our partners in continued collaborations on building this space.”