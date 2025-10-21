Saskatchewan groups step up to help the homeless this fall

Send this page to someone via email

With shelters at capacity in both Regina and Saskatoon, more people can be seen spending their nights camped outside of tents around the cities.

To try to keep the population safe and warm, local groups like Bridge City Warmth and the Regina Street Team have been handing out clothing, food and blankets.

On social media, an urgent call has been made for more supplies to help these groups get items in the hands of those in need before the first big snow.

