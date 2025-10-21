Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Saskatchewan groups step up to help the homeless this fall

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan groups who are helping the homeless this fall'
Saskatchewan groups who are helping the homeless this fall
WATCH: For the homeless, fall and winter can quickly turn into a dangerous time to live on the streets. To combat this, local groups are working hard to keep everyone warm.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With shelters at capacity in both Regina and Saskatoon, more people can be seen spending their nights camped outside of tents around the cities.

To try to keep the population safe and warm, local groups like Bridge City Warmth and the Regina Street Team have been handing out clothing, food and blankets.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On social media, an urgent call has been made for more supplies to help these groups get items in the hands of those in need before the first big snow.

Trending Now

Watch the video above to find out more. 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices