Small WWII-era bomblet found on Ontario walking path

Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police say a Second World War-era explosive device found on a footpath in Oshawa, Ont., earlier this week has been rendered safe.

Police said on Wednesday a suspicious package that appeared to be military ordnance, with “wiring and warning labels,” was found on a walking path in the area of Gibb and Centre streets.

Officers set up a perimeter and all pedestrians were evacuated from the area, police said, prompting the force’s tactical support and explosive disposal unit to attend.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A specialist from the Department of National Defence arrived and confirmed that the ordnance was a Second World War-era bomblet.

Police and DND safely removed the wartime bomb, which was then taken to a Canadian Forces military base to be rendered safe, making it non-functional so it can no longer detonate unexpectedly.

Story continues below advertisement

No one suffered any physical injuries, police said.

It’s not clear where this small bomb came from.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or cellphone, dashcam or surveillance footage of the area to contact them. Police said tipsters are eligible for a $2,000 reward.