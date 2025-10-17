Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Small WWII-era bomblet found on Ontario walking path

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 17, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
A Durham regional police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham regional police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Durham regional police say a Second World War-era explosive device found on a footpath in Oshawa, Ont., earlier this week has been rendered safe.

Police said on Wednesday a suspicious package that appeared to be military ordnance, with “wiring and warning labels,” was found on a walking path in the area of Gibb and Centre streets.

Officers set up a perimeter and all pedestrians were evacuated from the area, police said, prompting the force’s tactical support and explosive disposal unit to attend.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A specialist from the Department of National Defence arrived and confirmed that the ordnance was a Second World War-era bomblet.

Police and DND safely removed the wartime bomb, which was then taken to a Canadian Forces military base to be rendered safe, making it non-functional so it can no longer detonate unexpectedly.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

No one suffered any physical injuries, police said.

It’s not clear where this small bomb came from.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or cellphone, dashcam or surveillance footage of the area to contact them. Police said tipsters are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices