‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after natural gas fire in Toronto, officials say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto paramedics say they’re “dealing with lots of patients” after a natural gas fire in the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News “multiple people” were transported to hospital with injuries. They were unable to confirm how many people were hurt.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The incident happened on Esther Shiner Boulevard near Leslie Street just north of Highway 401.

It’s unclear what exactly cause the fire or when it broke out.

An investigation is underway.

More to come.