Canada

‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after natural gas fire in Toronto, officials say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
File photo. An Toronto Paramedic Sevices ambulance is parked outside the the Emergency Department at Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on July 30, 2022. View image in full screen
File photo. An Toronto Paramedic Sevices ambulance is parked outside the the Emergency Department at Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on July 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Toronto paramedics say they’re “dealing with lots of patients” after a natural gas fire in the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News “multiple people” were transported to hospital with injuries. They were unable to confirm how many people were hurt.

The incident happened on Esther Shiner Boulevard near Leslie Street just north of Highway 401.

It’s unclear what exactly cause the fire or when it broke out.

An investigation is underway.

More to come.

 

