Canada

Grandmother of missing N.S. children says RCMP should share more information on case

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2025 12:49 pm
1 min read
Search by RCMP cadaver dogs fail to turn up human remains in missing N.S. kids case
RCMP have issued an update on the investigation surrounding two missing Nova Scotia children. Lilly and Jack Sullivan have been missing since May 2 when they vanished from their home in Lansdowne Station. As Ella MacDonald reports, RCMP say searched by cadaver dogs have not turned up any human remains.
The grandmother of two missing Nova Scotia children says she’s disappointed by how little information about their case has been publicly shared by RCMP.

Six-year-old Lilly and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were reported missing on May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S.

Jack and Lilly’s paternal grandmother Belynda Gray says the RCMP should share more about their investigation so that the public to can provide more helpful tips.

Gray says she felt let down and confused by redactions in case documents released by the Crown and police to The Canadian Press and other media outlets.

The redacted documents made public in August include court applications filed by investigators for permission to conduct searches for phone records, banking records, and video related to the case.

The RCMP agreed to remove some redactions from the documents this week, revealing that video surveillance was retrieved from the children’s school bus and that the bus driver joined the search for the children.

Gray says police have told her that they are limiting the information they share to preserve the integrity of the investigation, but she feels they are being “overly cautious.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

