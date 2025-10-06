Okanagan driver turns to natural gas to fuel freight truck

Rolling in to fuel up looks a little different for Jorge Dias, as his freight truck now runs on natural gas.

“It’s pretty much just like any other truck, it just runs on gas instead of diesel,” said Jorge Dias, Nortrans Freight Management driver.

The new truck can produce up to 30 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than its diesel counterpart, according to Fortis BC.

“I think if you saw it on the highway, you would never know when you open the back of the cab, there are some carbon fibre cylinders that hold the natural gas, but other than that it’s a 1:1 replacement of diesel,” said Alexander Norman, Nortrans Freight Management general manager.

This is the first in Nortrans’ fleet, and they hope to have seven more on the road by spring next year. Then they plan to continue converting their fleet.

“It costs a little bit less at the pump, it’s more stable pricing, but also lower pricing as well. We will see how that changes as there is more demand for natural gas and the larger transportation sector starts to use more natural gas,” said Norman.

Norman says the trucks cost about twice the amount of a diesel, but multiple programs have helped them offset the cost.

“When you take into account the subsidies offered by some of the partners like [Clean Energy Fuels], Fortis B.C., Natural Resources Canada, that brings the cost down to being financially feasible. The return on investment is a shorter timeframe,” said Norman.

With the tanks full, Dias will be able to make it from West Kelowna to Revelstoke and back by the end of the day.