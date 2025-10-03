Dangerous driving charge laid in Whitemud crash that killed Edmonton father

Send this page to someone via email

Three months after a crash claimed the life of an Edmonton man, police have laid charges against the semi driver involved in the fatal southside collision.

Global News spoke with victim Ashton Wilson’s fiancée two days after the crash.

Miranda Sharp said the couple had just become engaged earlier in the spring during a family vacation to Disney World, after they had been together for five years.

The LGBTQ2 couple said they were planning to get married next summer and had started the process of having another child with a sperm donor.

Sharp said Wilson taught at the School for the Deaf, adding inclusion and accessibility were values he lived by.

1:54 Family mourning father killed in Whitemud drive crash

Wilson was driving with their daughter when the collision happened on June 17, on Whitemud Drive near the 111 Street overpass.

Wilson was headed home with the four-year-old in the backseat when he pulled over to check something on the vehicle.

When the 39-year-old was standing outside of the van inspecting it, Wilson was struck by an oncoming semi truck also headed east.

EMS and police responded to the collision, but Wilson was declared dead on scene. Police said the four-year-old was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital as a precaution but wasn’t hurt.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section investigated the collision, and on Oct. 1, laid charges against the semi-truck driver.

Bhupinder Singh, 38, is charged with dangerous driving causing death.