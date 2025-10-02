Saskatchewan Health Authority responds to Royal University Hospital overcrowding

After Global News shared submitted photos and videos from concerned Royal University Hospital (RUH) visitors, the Saskatchewan Health Authority held a press conference to clarify the sudden spike in patients.
Get weekly health news
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Watch the video above to hear more from the SHA and a response from the official Opposition.
Comments