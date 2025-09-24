Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Staffer arrested, causes $55K of damage with fart spray at U.S. high school

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 4:19 pm
2 min read
Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis a teaching assistant to West Florence High School, is alleged to have sprayed an internet acquired spray designed to imitate fecal odor at the school. Over time resulting in a disruption of its operations. View image in full screen
Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis a teaching assistant to West Florence High School, is alleged to have sprayed an internet acquired spray designed to imitate fecal odor at the school. Over time resulting in a disruption of its operations. Florence County Sheriff's Office
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A teaching assistant in a South Carolina school has been arrested and charged with using fart spray on students, leading to some pupils having to seek medical attention and creating tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of property damage.

Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis, 32, a teaching assistant at West Florence High School, is alleged to have repeatedly sprayed an internet-acquired spray “designed to imitate fecal odor” inside the school over the course of about a month, Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Saturday.

Investigators allege that Lewis used the spray on multiple occasions over time resulting in a disruption of school operations and children requiring medical attention for respiratory issues.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The dissemination of the fart spray through the school’s air conditioning system caused $55,000 worth of damage, the sheriff’s office added.

Story continues below advertisement

A man who claimed to be Lewis’ brother told ABC News on Tuesday that the suspect was “not interested in making any comment at this time.”

According to ABC 15 News, students reported smelling “a strong gas-like odor throughout the school,” which led to feelings of nausea, dizziness, and headaches.

Trending Now

Parents also reported that their kids stayed at home as a result of the spray’s effects.

“Every time I go to my second block class, I walk up the stairwell and immediately, teachers are covering their noses and their mouths, coughing because of the smell,” another student said.

“I got physically sick the other day because of the smell. I feel like I’m going to pass out because I get so lightheaded and so dizzy,” one student said, according to U.S. outlet.

Lewis is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

The suspect is charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property. More charges are possible, the statement said.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices