What Jimmy Kimmel said on his 1st night back after show suspension

A teary-eyed Jimmy Kimmel made his return to the airwaves on Tuesday night, beginning with a more than 15-minute monologue, after the end of a week-long suspension over comments he made on the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Discussing his suspension, Kimmel mixed humour with pointed messages and heartfelt commentary and acknowledged the support he received from fans and colleagues.

He also thanked those who initially expressed disdain for his remarks about Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Support from the right

“Most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” he said, noting that his “old pal,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, spoke out to defend the media’s ability to comment freely on current affairs.

Cruz said that government censorship would be “bad for conservatives.”

Separately, right-wing podcast host and commentator Joe Rogan echoed Cruz’s remarks, saying on a recent episode of his show, “I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved ever in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue.”

He added that conservatives’ support for it was “crazy,” noting they too risk becoming subject to the same treatment.

Kimmel, despite expressing his distaste for Cruz’s political views, also commended him and others on the right for standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration. They did, and they deserve credit for it. And thank you for telling your followers that our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television, and that we have to stand up to it,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel talks Charlie Kirk

Addressing his remarks about Kirk’s killing, Kimmel said he never intended to blame any specific group for the actions of what is “obviously a deeply disturbed individual.”

He said that was the opposite of the point he was trying to make, but that he sees how it was misconstrued.

“I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way,” he said.

Kimmel added he has many loved ones with whom he disagrees politically but remains close to, and that the man charged with shooting Kirk did not represent anyone.

“This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution. And it isn’t ever,” the late-night host stated.

Trump's comments backfire

He also poked fun at Trump directly, who, in the days after Kimmel went off air, said the cancellation was due to poor ratings.

“You almost have to feel sorry for him,” Kimmel said.

“He tried, did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now. ”

The seasoned host has done almost 4,000 shows during his 23-year tenure on ABC.

During that time, he said, those who run the network have allowed him to push the boundaries of the program’s format while continuously defending his right to “poke fun” at leaders and use his platform to advocate for subjects that are important to him.

Kimmel said he expressed he was “not happy with them” when they took him off air.

“I did not agree with that decision, and I told them that, and we had many conversations. I shared my point of view. They shared theirs,” he explained, saying that ultimately, despite not having to do so, “they welcomed me back on the air.”

Kimmel says he admires Erika Kirk's forgiveness

During a memorial service held in Glendale, Ariz., for Kirk on Sunday, where both Trump and Vice-President JD Vance spoke, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, said during a tearful address that she forgave her husband’s killer.

“On Sunday, Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him. That is an example we should follow,” Kimmel said.

“If you believe in the teachings of Jesus as I do, there it was. That’s it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply. And I hope it touches many. And if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that,” he continued.

On Wednesday, Trump reacted to the news of Kimmel’s return, writing in a post on Truth Social: “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.”

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his “talent” was never there,” he continued.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution,” Trump added.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”