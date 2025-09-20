Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan keeps COVID-19 vaccines free, Alberta and Quebec to charge

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 20, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan still offering free COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta and Quebec putting a price on it'
Saskatchewan still offering free COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta and Quebec putting a price on it
Despite Alberta and Quebec charging residents for the COVID-19 vaccine, Saskatchewan is continuing to offer it free of charge.
Alberta and Quebec are ending free COVID-19 vaccines, and it will now cost people in those provinces anywhere from $100 to $200 to get the shot.

Saskatchewan, however, is keeping the vaccines free of charge. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) told Global News in a statement that COVID-19 vaccines are a part of the provincially-funded immunization program, and that anyone with a valid health card can receive a shot.

Along with COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines are being shipped out across the country from GSK Canada.

The SHA says it will begin rolling out its immunization program in early October.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

