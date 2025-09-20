Saskatchewan keeps COVID-19 vaccines free, Alberta and Quebec to charge

See more sharing options

Alberta and Quebec are ending free COVID-19 vaccines, and it will now cost people in those provinces anywhere from $100 to $200 to get the shot.

Saskatchewan, however, is keeping the vaccines free of charge. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) told Global News in a statement that COVID-19 vaccines are a part of the provincially-funded immunization program, and that anyone with a valid health card can receive a shot.

Along with COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines are being shipped out across the country from GSK Canada.

The SHA says it will begin rolling out its immunization program in early October.

