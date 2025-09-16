New Manitoba schools to be built under jobs agreement, Kinew says

Send this page to someone via email

Four new schools are set to be built in Manitoba under a new jobs agreement the province has signed with Manitoba Building Trades.

The K-8 schools — which will be built in Winnipeg’s Devonshire Park and Prairie Point, as well as West St. Paul and Brandon — will use local workers as part of the agreement, which also sets standards for working conditions and for pay.

Premier Wab Kinew said the planned schools are the first step toward policy that will support local labour on public infrastructure projects over $50 million across Manitoba.

“Manitoba workers are the driving force of our economy,” said Kinew in a statement Tuesday.

“We’re creating Manitoba jobs for Manitobans, by making sure that our province is built with good, family-supporting jobs in the trades. This starts with putting Manitobans to work to build four new schools to the highest standards for our kids.”

Manitoba Building Trades executive director Tanya Palson said the agreement is a ‘win’ for Manitoba workers and the industry.

“We’re proud to work with the Manitoba government to make sure our public infrastructure projects are built at the highest standard, while creating good-quality jobs for workers across the province,” Palson said.