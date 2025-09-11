Santander to begin rehab assignment in Buffalo

TORONTO – Slugger Anthony Santander is progressing toward a return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup.
Santander will be the designated hitter in three games for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, starting tonight. After that, he’ll play a handful of games in left and right field for the Bisons.
Santander has been out with a shoulder injury since May 29.
His rehab assignment in Buffalo, N.Y., was supposed to start earlier this week but was delayed due to back tightness.
Get breaking National news
Santander signed a five-year, US$92.5 million deal with Toronto in January after spending the first eight years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.
The former all-star was batting .179 with 33 hits, six home runs, and 18 runs batted in over 50 games for the Blue Jays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.
Comments