Repairs continue after truck crashes into Winnipeg hydro pole Wednesday night

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say no injuries were reported when a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole on Wednesday night and its driver fled the scene, but repairs were ongoing Thursday morning.

The incident, around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of St. Anne’s Road, affected some nearby hydro lines, causing power outages, and led to traffic closures in both directions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The truck, police said, was inoperable after the crash. Cadets remain at the scene Thursday, while hydro repairs — which are estimated to be completed by 10:30 a.m. — continue.

Police continue to investigate.