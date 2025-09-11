Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Repairs continue after truck crashes into Winnipeg hydro pole Wednesday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 9:07 am
1 min read
Manitoba Hydro crews work on a damaged hydro pole in Winnipeg Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro crews work on a damaged hydro pole in Winnipeg Thursday morning. Daniel Moss / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say no injuries were reported when a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole on Wednesday night and its driver fled the scene, but repairs were ongoing Thursday morning.

The incident, around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of St. Anne’s Road, affected some nearby hydro lines, causing power outages, and led to traffic closures in both directions.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The truck, police said, was inoperable after the crash. Cadets remain at the scene Thursday, while hydro repairs — which are estimated to be completed by 10:30 a.m. — continue.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Speeding vehicle leads to Monday night crash, Winnipeg police say'
Speeding vehicle leads to Monday night crash, Winnipeg police say
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices