Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Judge rules Lapu Lapu festival attack suspect is fit to stand trial

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect involved in Lapu Lapu Day festival tragedy appears in court'
Suspect involved in Lapu Lapu Day festival tragedy appears in court
The suspect accused in the Lapu Lapu Day incident is due back in court this morning as a judge is expected to rule whether he is fit to stand trial. Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder in connection to the April 26 incident – Aug 22, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the man charged with killing 11 people at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival is fit to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is accused of driving an SUV through a crowd of people at the street festival on April 26.

He faces 11 counts of second-degree murder in the attack. On Wednesday morning, Lo was charged with an additional 31 counts of attempted murder.

“This is another step toward answers and accountability in one of the most horrific incidents our city has ever faced, and I extend my deepest condolences to everyone impacted by the Lapu Lapu Festival attack,” Chief Const. Steve Rai with the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During proceedings earlier this summer, Lo appeared in court via video link.

Story continues below advertisement

The court heard from two forensic psychiatrists at those proceedings.

A publication ban has prevented evidence at the hearing from being reported, but Global News is part of a media consortium that has challenged that ban.

Click to play video: 'Family of Lapu Lapu Day survivor upset with recovery care'
Family of Lapu Lapu Day survivor upset with recovery care
Trending Now

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, “unfit to stand trial” is defined as an accused person having a mental disorder that leaves them unable to conduct a defence or to instruct counsel to do so.

The court received reports on Lo from two psychiatrists, one on behalf of the Crown and the other from his defence.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices