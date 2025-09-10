Judge rules Lapu Lapu festival attack suspect is fit to stand trial

Send this page to someone via email

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the man charged with killing 11 people at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival is fit to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is accused of driving an SUV through a crowd of people at the street festival on April 26.

He faces 11 counts of second-degree murder in the attack. On Wednesday morning, Lo was charged with an additional 31 counts of attempted murder.

“This is another step toward answers and accountability in one of the most horrific incidents our city has ever faced, and I extend my deepest condolences to everyone impacted by the Lapu Lapu Festival attack,” Chief Const. Steve Rai with the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During proceedings earlier this summer, Lo appeared in court via video link.

Story continues below advertisement

The court heard from two forensic psychiatrists at those proceedings.

A publication ban has prevented evidence at the hearing from being reported, but Global News is part of a media consortium that has challenged that ban.

3:22 Family of Lapu Lapu Day survivor upset with recovery care

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, “unfit to stand trial” is defined as an accused person having a mental disorder that leaves them unable to conduct a defence or to instruct counsel to do so.

The court received reports on Lo from two psychiatrists, one on behalf of the Crown and the other from his defence.