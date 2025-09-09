Menu

World

Israel says it targeted Hamas leadership in Qatar, explosions heard in Doha

By Josef Federman The Associated Press
Posted September 9, 2025 9:43 am
1 min read
Smoke rises from behind residential areas after the explosions in Doha, Qatar on September 9, 2025. Attack on Doha targets senior Hamas officials, top Israeli officials tell Channel 12. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from behind residential areas after the explosions in Doha, Qatar on September 9, 2025. Attack on Doha targets senior Hamas officials, top Israeli officials tell Channel 12. Ali Altunkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images
An Israeli official has told The Associated Press that it targeted Hamas’ leadership in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak beyond the public statement.

The announcement came as an explosion could be heard in Doha, Qatar’s capital.

The Qatari-funded news network Al Jazeera linked the blast to the Israeli announcement. The blast echoed in Doha, sending black smoke into the air. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the attack.

Hamas’ exiled leadership has long been based in Qatar, which has served as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel for several years, even before the latest conflict in the Gaza Strip.

A strike on its top leadership could further complicate negotiations over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Qatar is an energy-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula. Al Jazeera, state-funded broadcaster, acknowledged the explosion, without elaborating. Officials in Qatar didn’t immediately answer telephone calls for comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

